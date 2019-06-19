Auto Body Collision Repair

About Us

For most people, paintless dent repair or body shop needs are not fun or convenient. So, we want make the process as easy and enjoyable as possible for you. We genuinely care about your car and your experience with us. Our first-time customers continually become our long term customers. Time and time again, they choose us for all their paintless dent repair & body shop needs.

We’re committed to quality and serving our clients with exceptional customer service and value. Bring your car in today for an inspection, and see what our commitment to quality is all about! We may not be related, but we will treat you like family.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “Paintless Dent Repair”?

Paintless dent repair also known as PDR is the method for removing door dings, minor dents, and hail damage without using the conventional methods such as BONDO filler and repainting your vehicle. Our specially designed tools allow us to access the backside of the panel allowing us to gently lift the dent back up to its original form.

Why is it the preferred method for fixing hail damage?

Paintless dent repair is the insurance companies standard for fixing hail damage and other minor dents worldwide. It is the most economical solution for a hail damage disasters. Vehicles are done in less time than the conventional methods and when done right the vehicle shows no signs of damage. You also retain you factory finish on your vehicle which means it is better for the environment and it will not depreciate your vehicles value. Thus saving the customer time and money.

Can the PDR process be done on aluminum panels?

Yes, PDR can be done on all aluminum panels. It does take a lot more skill and strength combined for the repair to be done right. Insurance companies pay an additional 25% because of this. Some technicians refuse to work on aluminum panels, our technicians fix it all. Today’s vehicles are made with many aluminum parts so it makes more sense to repair the entire vehicle to retain the factory finish. A little more labor for us, but a much better repair for our customers.

How do I know if my vehicle qualifies for the Paintless Dent Repair Process?

Normally, if the paint is still intact it is a good candidate for the PDR process. Also the depth and the location of the dent play a big part in the PDR process. The easiest way would be to set up an appointment for a FREE estimate. Some estimates on door dings and minor dents can be done by emailing photos of the damage. Hail damage always requires an on-site inspection by one of our experienced technicians. Please visit our CONTACT US page where you will find all of our contact info. We look forward to meeting you in person.

Is Paintless Dent Repair a new process?

No, Paintless dent repair has been used in the vehicle manufacturing plants for over 50 years. It has really been perfected in the last 20 plus years due to the lighter gauge metals, stronger paint finishes, and the invention of newer tools. For the most part the process of removing the dents remains the same and is considered an art. Like any other skilled labors it is very important who you pick to do your repairs. If the process is done wrong it can turn bad, situation into a really bad situation that may require conventional repairs.