Audiology WTRC

Why choose us?
Audiologists are set apart from hearing aid dealers by education:
Audiologists have no less than a Master’s college degree of training in the areas listed above, and new graduates have a doctoral degree, which requires no less than 8 years of training.
The Hearing and Balance Center at West Texas Rehab is set apart from other Audiologist centers in the area because:
• We have a staff of 8 Doctors of Audiology with a combined 80 years of experience helping people with hearing and/or balance disorders. This means that you have a team of dedicated, experienced professionals with the single goal of improving quality of life.
• We are trained to medically evaluate hearing loss and refer to a physician when results indicate the need.
• We stay on the cutting edge of technology that assists people with their hearing and balance.
• We can provide interest free financing for hearing devices.
• We provide a 60 day trial period on all hearing technology.
Other services include:
• Other assistive listening devices, such as amplified phones, door bell and smoke alarm alerts for the hearing impaired
• Assessment of dizziness and imbalance (Abilene only)
• Industrial hearing screenings and provision
• Diagnostic infant screenings and testing
• Customized hearing protection for hunters, musicians, and employees working in loud environments