Audiology WTRC

Why choose us?

Audiologists are set apart from hearing aid dealers by education:

Audiologists have no less than a Master’s college degree of training in the areas listed above, and new graduates have a doctoral degree, which requires no less than 8 years of training.

The Hearing and Balance Center at West Texas Rehab is set apart from other Audiologist centers in the area because:

• We have a staff of 8 Doctors of Audiology with a combined 80 years of experience helping people with hearing and/or balance disorders. This means that you have a team of dedicated, experienced professionals with the single goal of improving quality of life.

• We are trained to medically evaluate hearing loss and refer to a physician when results indicate the need.

• We stay on the cutting edge of technology that assists people with their hearing and balance.

• We can provide interest free financing for hearing devices.

• We provide a 60 day trial period on all hearing technology.

Other services include:

• Other assistive listening devices, such as amplified phones, door bell and smoke alarm alerts for the hearing impaired

• Assessment of dizziness and imbalance (Abilene only)

• Industrial hearing screenings and provision

• Diagnostic infant screenings and testing

• Customized hearing protection for hunters, musicians, and employees working in loud environments