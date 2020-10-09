Years of trust, growth, belief play huge role in Sterling City’s success in 2020

STERLING CITY, Texas–Sterling City Volleyball was realigned to a brand new district for this year through 2022. With two weeks left in the regular season, the Lady Eagles are 14-6 and 9-1 in District 2-2A. Their success starts with their eight seniors.
“We have a bunch of work ethic with this group of girls, a lot of depth.” Senior Defensive Specialist Braquel Davis said. “I started playing volleyball since I was in the third grade. I played with a bunch of the girls that are still with us, so I think the unity is just what’s working for us this year.”
Shannon Blackwelder is entering her fourth season as head coach of the Lady Eagles. When she arrived at Sterling City, those eight seniors were freshmen.
“We told them, ‘hey stay with us, grow with us. It’s a process, we have a plan, just stick with us.’ And they have trusted us, believed in us.” Blackwelder said. And we’ve done the same with them.”
Sterling City’s lone district loss came to Wink, who advanced to the State Tournament for the 13th time in program history in 2019.
The Lady Eagles will be on the road on Saturday, October 10th, at Grandfalls-Royalty.
