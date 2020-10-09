Years of trust, growth, belief play huge role in Sterling City’s success in 2020

Central vs No. 3 A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m. at Tiger StadiumSelf-inflicted wounds can be used best to describe Central's struggles in its first two games this season. The Bobcats (0-2) marred by turnovers and penalties, started slow in their 35-0 loss to Schertz Clemens last week. Marking the first time they were shutout in head coach Brent Davis' 12 years with the program. Now for a third straight week, Central packs its bags and hits the road for another tough non-district opponent. This time against the No. 3 ranked team in 5A Division II, A&M Consolidated.

The Tigers (2-0) dominated Waco University 63-13 in their season opener and took advantage of two blocked punts in the first quarter and quality defense in their 48-21 win over Leander Rouse last week. Consolidated has only six starters returning but has shown its ability to reload, winning nine games or more in head coach Lee Fedora's first three seasons. Senior's quarterback Kyle Willis and running back Sutton Lake have proven to be their top offensive weapons so far this season.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football has A&M Consolidated favored by 24 points, while the Harris Poll has Central as 38 point underdogs. Regardless of Friday's outcome, this game will provide the Bobcats with an opportunity to clean things up against another quality opponent, before district begins next week.

Lake View vs Hereford, 7 p.m. at Whiteface StadiumLake View is off to its best start since 2008, while securing its first four-win season since 2014. The Chiefs (4-2) were dominant on both sides of the ball in their 49-20 win over Fabens last week. Senior quarterback Albert Rodriquez and company surpassed 400 total yards of offense for a fifth consecutive week, while on defense the team forced four turnovers in the first quarter alone, giving them 13 takeaways in the past two games.

Herford was steamed rolled by Lake View's District 2-4A Div. I foe Andrews 51-7 last week. The Whitefaces (2-3) gave up nearly 600 yards of total offense and continued its struggles on defense. So far this season, their defense has given up over 400 yards per game and has allowed 39.4 points per game. Offensively the picture doesn't get much prettier. The team is averaging 254.6 yards per game and has scored only 17 points per game. The Whiteface offense flows through senior dual-threat quarterback Oscar Guerra, who has accounted for a majority of their production.

A win for Lake View would mark its third straight and help carry a lot of momentum ahead of next week's district opener against Fort Stockton.

Water Valley vs Irion County, 7:30 p.m. at O.K. Wolfenbarger StadiumBased on how Water Valley's season had gone up until last week, this District 14-1A Div. I matchup would have been important, but probably wouldn't have been considered the game of the week.

The Wildcats (1-2) battled COVID-19 delays and played two top-five teams to start their season. Then last week overcame adversity and shocked the six-man landscape with a dominant 70-32 victory over Highland. Junior running back Cannon Wiese had a standout performance rushing for 292 yards and four touchdowns.

Now they'll face one of the ten undefeated teams left in 1A Division I, Irion County. The Hornets (6-0) pulled off what could be considered their most impressive win of the season against Blackwell 78-52 last week. Sophomore quarterback Trevin Coffell continued to impress, while their defense was tested against a talented offense.

In a district viewed as a three-team race, this game could go a long way in determining who makes the playoffs and ultimately wins the district title. Sixmanfootball.com has this game as a toss-up, with neither team being favored, while Dave Campbells has Irion County as eight-point favorites.

Other games to watch:Rocksprings vs No. 8 Christoval, 7:30 p.m. at Jack Pardee Memorial StadiumThe top two teams in District 14-2A Div. II based on their non-district records. No. 8 Christoval (4-1) has outscored its last two opponents 113-25 and are the favorites to win the district. Rocksprings (4-0) cruised past Iraan 54-12 in its last game and is off to its best start since 2008. The Cougars have won the past four matchups dating back to 2012 and while the Angoras are undefeated all of their wins have come against teams ranked in the bottom 20 in their classification.

Miles vs Eldorado, 7:30 p.m. at Larry Mitchell StadiumEldorado (1-4) is much better than its record indicates. The Eagles played a competitive non-district schedule and the back to back district champs shouldn't be overlooked. Before its bye week Eldorado lost in a thrilling overtime game against Sonora 44-42. Miles' (2-3) three losses have come against quality competition. The Bulldogs have been competitive against teams in their district in recent years and should find themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot again this season. This a matchup of new head coaches and young players. Eldorado has won all four matchups since 2016 and enter as 29 point favorites according to Dave Campbells.

Quick hits:No. 8 Wall vs TLCA, 7:30 p.m. at Lake View StadiumNo. 8 Wall (3-2) enters as overwhelming favorites. The Hawks will try to fine tune things and get out of this game healthy before its big District 3-3A Div. I showdown against No. 10 Jim Ned next week.

No. 2 Sterling City vs Bronte, 7:30 p.m. at Stephenson StadiumNo. 2 Sterling City (6-0) is just one of six teams that has won six games and is undefeated. The Eagles are expected to cruise past Bronte (1-4) in this District 8-1A Div. I matchup.

Eden vs Veribest, 7:30 p.m. at Falcon FieldEden (1-5) caught the injury bug right in the middle of a tough non-district stretch, but its talented group is nearing the full strength. The Bulldogs didn't hit their full stride until late last season and that could be the case this season. This District 14-1A Div. I matchup could be a telling sign.

Remaining games:Bangs vs Grape Creek, 7 p.m. at Eagle StadiumIngram Moore vs Sonora, 7 p.m. at Bronco StadiumSunray vs Ballinger, 7 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper’s sub-varsity fieldHarper vs Mason, 7:30 p.m. at R. Clinton Schulze StadiumOzona vs Center Point, 7:30 p.m. at Pirate StadiumJunction vs Menard, 7:30 p.m. at Findlay FieldPaint Rock vs Lometa, 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Field

Canceled games:Ballinger vs Brady, 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog StadiumOlfen vs Blackwell, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hornet Stadium