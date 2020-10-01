Week 6 preview: Central, Lake View hit the road; Blackwell, Irion County highlight limited lineup

Central vs Schertz Clemens, 7 p.m. at Lehnhoff Stadium

Last week’s 61-35 final score of Central’s game against Killeen Shoemaker wasn’t indicative of how close it was for three quarters. The Bobcats (0-1) controlled the first quarter and came out strong to start the second half, but ultimately costly penalties and the Grey Wolves quick offense were the deciding factors. In his senior debut, quarterback Malachi Brown threw for 208 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 63 yards and one touchdown.



Now, Central turns its attention to a Schertz Clemens team also looking to rebound from a Week 1 loss. The Buffaloes (0-1) were dominated 53-7 by defending 6A Division II state champs No. 4 Austin Westlake. A Clemens’ offense with eight returning starters, notably dual-threat senior quarterback Max Didomenico, only gained 290 total yards and failed to score until the fourth quarter.



Central head coach Brent Davis said this week that his team’s offense from a formation and play call standpoint is very similar to Austin Westlake. If that holds and Clemens’ failed to learn anything from last week, then that could be a good sign for the Bobcats. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has Clemens favored by 18 points, while the Harris Poll has Central as three-point underdogs.



Lake View vs Fabens, 6 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium

Lake View’s offense continued to shine, moving the ball downfield with ease in its 63-40 win over Brownfield. Senior quarterback Albert Rodriquez had a standout performance for the Chiefs (3-2) and produced a monster stat line. Rodriguez threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns, adding 139 rushing yards and four more touchdowns.



Lake View’s offense has been the team’s biggest strength this season. Over five games the team is averaging over 460 total yards and 39 points. This week the Chiefs will make the over 350-mile road trip to Fabens for the second consecutive season. The Wildcats haven’t played a game in 2020 and are coming off a 5-5 record last season.



Fabens graduated 28 seniors but has four starters returning on offense, notably senior running back Ismael Huerta, along with five starters returning on defense. Lake View has owned this matchup the last two times these two programs have played, including last season 27-7 win. The Chiefs are 15 point favorites according to Dave Campell’s, while the Harris poll has them favored by 32 points.



Irion County vs Blackwell, 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium

Despite a majority of area teams on their bye, this matchup would still get a lot of attention on any given week. Irion County is just one of two Concho Valley teams still undefeated, but admittedly by head coach Don Coffell hasn’t faced the toughest schedule so far this season. That should change this week. Blackwell has been one of the best six-man programs in the state over the past three seasons and despite suffering two losses in 2020 should provide a much-needed test.



Irion County (5-0) continued it’s run of mercy ruling opponents last week with a dominant 73-28 victory over Cherokee. The team has mercy-ruled every opponent this season and is outscoring teams by a 297-48 margin. Senior running back Riley Gryder and lineman Jaydon Taylor are the team’s leaders but have several emerging underclassmen with the likes of sophomore quarterback Trevin Coffell and lineman Bo Morrow.



Blackwell (3-2) is coming off a 56-8 victory over Brookesmith for its third mercy rule win of the season. The program’s two losses have been against formidable opponents. Blackwell lost a nailbiter in Week 1 against an Eden team at full strength and fell to a quality Highland program by 20 in Week 3. Senior running back and lineman Cameron Coldiron is back for another season and is a playmaker on both sides of the ball. This game should be a solid measuring stick for where both teams are at before heading into district.



Other games to watch:

No. 2 Sterling City vs Eden, 7:30 p.m. at Sanders Field

Sterling City (5-0) added another impressive win to its resume last week with a 50-42 victory over No. 10 Happy. Eden (1-4) has lost four straight following its thrilling win over Blackwell in Week 1. The Bulldogs, fighting through injuries, lost 53-20 to Morgan last week.



Mason vs Center Point, 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium

Its the first district game of the season for both teams. Mason (1-4) is coming off its first win of the season over rival Junction 34-7. Center Point (0-3) hasn’t played in two weeks and lost its last game 51-17 to Ingram Moore.



Remaining games:

Veribest vs Mullin, 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium

Robert Lee vs Grady, 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium

Water Valley vs Highland, 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Field

TLCA Midland vs Paint Rock, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Garden City