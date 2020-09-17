Week 4 preview: Sterling City, Borden County matchup highlight slate of compelling games

No. 2 Borden County vs No. 5 Sterling City, 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

By far the most anticipated matchup in the area in Week 4. Two perennial six-man powerhouses squaring off for a battle of top 5 teams in 1A Division I. Sterling City (3-0) has looked the part so far this season. The Eagles have two mercy-rule victories, including last week’s 58-8 win over O’Donnell, while adding a win against a top 10 opponent, No. 7 ranked May in Week 2. Borden County (2-1) has pulled off two impressive wins of its own. In Week 1 the Coyotes beat the 2nd ranked team in 1A Division II, Calvert 62-42, and last week knocked off former No. 1 Rankin 40-34. Their lone loss of the season came in Week 2 against the new No. 1 ranked team Westbrook 44-30. Borden County has been dealing with injuries early on and normally a program known for its size, is more reliant on athleticism this season, notably from seniors Mason Cole and Trey Edwards. The talk for Sterling City this season has been the depth on its roster and while that might be true, its returning standout players have looked good so far. Offensively, Francisco Gonzales and Cross Knittle have accounted for 586 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns, while on defense Chance Ferguson has 16 solo tackles and 22 assisted tackles. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has the Eagles favored by 10 points, while Six Man Football has the Coyotes as six-point favorites. Sterling City snapped a big streak once this season against rival Garden City in Week 1, ending a five-game drought. Now they’ll try to beat Borden County for the first time since 1979.

Mason vs No. 3 Wall, 7:30 p.m. Hawk Stadium

Despite both teams trending in different directions, it’s hard not to be intrigued by a classic rivalry and a battle of two of Texas’ traditional powers. Before the season, it was well-known No. 3 Wall (2-1) had scheduled tough, but none of its opponents could possibly be as hard as San Antonio Cornerstone Christian last week. The Hawks competed against future DI athletes and former 6A players trailing just 7-0 going into halftime. They would go on to lose 24-6, but considering the level of competition, the loss could be categorized as an impressive loss and should help the team come time for the postseason. Mason (0-3) hasn’t looked like the football team the state has come to know over the last decade. Despite starting the season with three losses for the first time since 2002, the Punchers have faced stiff competition. Their first three opponents Comanche, Comfort, and No. 6 San Saba are all still undefeated and viewed as good teams in their respective classification. It’s the third year in a row Wall and Mason have faced off, the past two the road team has won. In 2018, the Punchers held off a late Hawks rally coming away with a 27-21 win. Last season Wall dominated 47-7, ending Mason’s 40 game home winning streak at the famed Puncher Dome. Since 2000 the series is split at three games apiece with neither team winning back to back meetings.

Lake View vs Snyder, 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium

Two programs who are no stranger to one another, this year’s matchup marks the 50th meeting in the series. Lake View (2-1) is coming off its first loss of the season against a good Sweetwater team 58-42. For a second consecutive week, the Chiefs showed their ability to never give up. Despite a disappointing first-half performance, they kept pace offensively with the Mustangs in the second half, trading touchdowns for the remainder of the contest. Snyder (1-2) picked up its first win of the season against Lamesa 40-8 last week. The Tigers had struggled offensive in their first two games but found momentum gaining 384 total yards, with 284 coming on the ground. One of the glaring weaknesses for the Chiefs has been their ability to stop the run. In their last two games, they’ve allowed over 300 yards rushing. On the flip side, one of their strengths has been its passing attack. Lake View is ranked 2nd in the state in passing with 1,020 yards according to Max Preps. Quarterback Albert Rodriguez and receiver Austin Bandy, along with Tristan Franklin have proven to be dependent weapons and could spell trouble for a Tigers defense that hasn’t faced a pass-first team so far this season. Snyder holds a 31-18 advantage in the series and won four of five matchups last decade.

Other games to watch:

Coleman vs Grape Creek, 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

Grape Creek (1-2) picked up its first win of the season last week, snapping a nine-game losing streak in its 42-12 win over struggling TLCA. The Eagles have relied on their defense so far this season and their two losses were one-possession games. Coleman (2-1) is coming off an impressive come from behind win over Brady last week and is viewed as an improved team, despite a 38-14 loss to Anson in Week 2. Fun Fact: Grape Creek hasn’t won back to back games since the start of the 2018 season. The team the Eagles beat to win their second game, was Coleman.

No. 5 Wink vs Eldorado, 7:30 p.m. at Larry Mitchell Stadium

No. 5 Wink (3-0) has played consistently in its three wins over quality opponents, having success running the football and playing solid defense in each contest. Eldorado (1-2) struggled against a good Coahoma team last week, but its talented young core could provide a test for the Wildcats.

Grandfalls-Royalty vs Irion County, 7:30 p.m. at O.K. Wolfenbarger Field

Irion County (3-0) could be challenged for the first time this season after mercy rule wins in its first three games. Grandfalls-Royalty (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season last week against Imperial Buena Vista.

Remaining games:

TLCA vs Reagan County, 7:30 p.m. at James H. Bird Memorial Stadium

Clyde vs Ballinger, 7:30 p.m. Bearcat Stadium

Sonora vs Alpine, 7:30 p.m. at Buck Stadium

Brady vs Dublin, 7:30 p.m, at Bob and Norma Cervetto Stadium

Ozona vs Menard, 7:30 p.m. at Findlay Field

Miles vs Munday, 7:30 p.m. at Scruggs Field

Hico vs Junction, 7 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood

Robert Lee vs Hermleigh, 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium

Eden vs Garden City, 7:30 p.m. at Bearkat Stadium

Ozona vs Menard, 7:30 p.m. at Findlay Field

Roscoe vs Christoval, 7 p.m. at Jack Pardee Memorial Stadium

No. 1 Westbrook vs Water Valley, 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Field

Grady vs Bronte, 7:30 p.m. at Stephenson Stadium

Moran vs No. 10 Blackwell, 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium

Lohn vs Olfen, 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium