Week 3 preview: Lake View, Wall look to stay perfect; TLCA, Grape Creek battle for first win

Sweetwater vs Lake View, 7 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium

For the second consecutive year, Lake View is 2-0 to start a season. It hasn’t come without a challenge. Last week the Chiefs managed to score 22 unanswered points in their 44-41 comeback win over Pecos. Senior quarterback Albert Rodriguez led the charge throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns, while senior receiver and defensive back Austin Bandy caught two touchdowns and secured their win with a late interception. Now they’ll look to put that emotional win in the rearview and continue to show signs of improvement under head coach Hector Guevara in their matchup against Sweetwater. This game was close to not happening. The Mustangs have been dealing with Covid-19 related issues for the past week. It started with Jim Ned canceling its matchup with the program. In a scramble to find another opponent, Sweetwater was able to schedule Brownsboro but then had to cancel the game because the Mustangs had to quarantine players. Lake View then announced it needed another Week 3 opponent, but after all the runaround, the game will go on. According to Brandon McAuliffe with Big Country Preps, the Mustangs will have nine starters sitting out of this week’s contest. All from a defense that gave up 535 total yards of offense in their lone game of the season against Stephenville, where they lost 58-32. Lake View’s Guevara said earlier this week that both teams are very similar offensively. The Chiefs have relied heavily on their passing attack so far this season, but this week’s game could come down to which team can run the football effectively while stopping the other’s ground game. If the Chiefs are successful, then they could walk out of homecoming with back to back years with a 3-0 record.

San Antonio Cornerstone vs No. 4 Wall, 7:30 p.m. at Hawk Stadium

Wall is no stranger to scheduling hard non-district opponents. Just last week the Hawks knocked off a good 2A Division I No. 4 ranked Cisco team, 35-14. They played vintage Wall football. Senior quarterback Drew Morrison rushed for 130 yards, while junior fullback Dominic Garcia added 124 yards, and senior running back Chase Rios had 79 yards. After trailing 14-8 at halftime, the Hawks defense forced two turnovers and held the Loboes scoreless in the second half. Now for a third consecutive week, they will face a tough opponent. Hopeful their brand of football can translate into one of their hardest non-district matchup to date against San Antonio Cornerstone. The Warriors have already proven they can play with some of the best in the state. They knocked off 4A Division I No. 7 Corpus Christi Calallen 24-20 in Week 1. Despite losing last week 40-28, they competed against a good Cedar Hill Trinity Christian team coached by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and led by his four star recruit son Schedur at quarterback. Cornerstone has plenty of talent of its own. The Warriors have three star recruit and Arkansas commit Lucas Coley starting at quarterback and multiple former Converse Judson players scattered across their roster. Wall head coach Houston Guy said earlier this week that Cornerstone will be comparable to a team they would see in a deep playoff run. Win or lose this matchup will be a good challenge for the Hawks and should ultimately make them better in the long run.

Christoval vs Sonora, 7:30 p.m. at Bronco Stadium

Separated by only 45 miles on HWY 277, this will be the first time these two programs will meet on a football field. Christoval has been playing 11 man football since 1994 but has just recently seen playoff success. Which could be a big reason this matchup has never happened. So far this season the Cougars are 1-1 but could be undefeated if it weren’t No. 5 Wink’s fourth-quarter effort in Week 1. Sonora is still searching for its first win after facing stiff competition in back to back weeks. The Broncos lost to rival Ozona 15-8 to start the year and followed that up with a 41-8 loss to Llano last week. Bragging rights aside, this game could have an impact on each team going forward. Getting its first win would be big for Sonora. The Broncos will be tested for the remainder of their non-district schedule with matchups against Alpine and Eldorado. As for Christoval, this could be the last time they see a tough opponent until Week 9 when it faces rival Eldorado.

Grape Creek vs TLCA, 7:30 p.m. at Lake View Stadium

For the sixth consecutive season, this blossoming rivalry will take place. Both programs are adjusting to change this season. TLCA is in its first year under head coach Matt Jones and made the move to 3A Division I after realignment. While, Grape Creek is transitioning to a new offense, moving to the single wing in head coach Tanner Thiel’s third season with the program. TLCA leads the series 4-2 and won last year 8-6, but since has lost six straight games. Grape Creek has lost nine in a row and its last win was against Rocksprings in Week 3 last season. Snapping a losing steak is just an added incentive in a battle between the Eagles.

Other games to watch:

No. 6 San Saba vs Mason, 7:30 p.m. at R. Clinton Schulze Stadium

The Punchers are trying to avoid a 0-3 start for the first time since 1998.

Eldorado vs Coahoma, 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium

The Eagles will try to make it two in a row after their dominate 51-19 win over Winters, while Coahoma is looking to remain undefeated.

Ira vs Eden, 7:30 p.m. at Sanders Field

Continuing on their hard non-district schedule, the Bulldogs will look to bounce back after a crushing loss to No. 9 Leakey.

Remaining games:

Colorado City vs Ballinger, 7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium

Brady vs Coleman, 7:30 p.m. at Hufford Field

Reagan County vs Ozona, 7:30 p.m. at Lion Stadium

Junction at Iraan, 7:30 p.m. at Brave Stadium

Menard vs Ropes, 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City

Miles at Roscoe, 7:30 p.m. at Plowboy Field

O’Donnell vs No. 3 Sterling City, 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

Roby vs Bronte, 7:30 p.m. at Stephenson Stadium

Veribest vs Robert Lee, 7:30 p.m. at Griffith Stadium

Fort Davis vs Irion County, 7:30 p.m. at O.K. Wolfenbarger Field

No. 7 Blackwell vs Highland, 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Field