WATER VALLEY (Texas) – The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start in District 14-1A Div. I after their win over Veribest. Despite the start, the team is staying humble, using lessons learned in their difficult non-district schedule, when they played the top 2 teams in the state.

Water Valley will go on the road to face the Eden Bulldogs. Water Valley comes in at 2-0 in district play. Eden was off last week. They come in at 1-0.