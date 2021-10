SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo Film Festival was born after the city acquired the film friendly Texas designation from the Texas Film Commission. The San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up with the creators of the Austin Revolution Film Festival to feature indie films involving growing directors and talent.

"This was an opportunity for us to have a film festival that we can offer to the public here in San Angelo to understand what independent films are all about," said Diann Bayes, vice president of the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.