SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling City received its Class 1A Division I State Championship rings Tuesday night.
The Eagles beat May in mercy-rule fashion 68-22 to claim their first state title in December and put together arguably the greatest season in six-man Texas High School Football history, beating four of the top six ranked teams twice.
WATCH: Sterling City receives state championship rings
