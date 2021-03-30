WATCH: Sterling City receives state championship rings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling City received its Class 1A Division I State Championship rings Tuesday night.

The Eagles beat May in mercy-rule fashion 68-22 to claim their first state title in December and put together arguably the greatest season in six-man Texas High School Football history, beating four of the top six ranked teams twice.

