SAN ANGELO, TX. — Earlier this week, Wall’s Tate Hughes put pen to paper, staying close to home, signing with Angelo State.

Hughes, did cross country all four years of his high school career, the first two doing mid to long distance, and then the last two years, a transition to sprints. Hughes calling this a dream come true.

“I wanted to stay home for college regardless and I’ve dreamed about running at ASU for a long time so the process was pretty simple. It feels pretty good for more than one reason. I’ve had goals to run in college, specifically ASU since 8th grade. I never thought it would actually happen but I thought I would work toward it and whatever happens, happens but we are here and I’m able to reflect on it and it feels really nice,” said Hughes.