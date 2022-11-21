SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the Texas high school football season begins to wind down, players of the year nominations are beginning to come out, which finds Wall’s Pierce Jameson up for the 3A Kicker of the Year by Texas HS Football.

Pierce was perfect this past Friday night for Wall in their Area round match with Childress, collecting 14 points for the Hawks. Four field goals from 40, 37, and 27 yards, and then five successful point after attempts.

But this has been happening all year for Pierce off his right foot. Back in their week three game against Jim Ned, Pierce scored the only points of the game in a 3-0 victory, and then in their district championship game with Early a few weeks back, he would kick the game-winning field goal to claim Wall’s first district title since 2019.

“I’m proud of this kid. He’s a kid that as he’s grown up, we’ve put some pressure on him in the past. I’m glad to see him coming through and winning ball games for us and separating our scores as far as being a tight ball game. He’s done a great job and has been very consistent and not just extra points, but our kick-offs. He does a great job pinning those offenses back in the end zone or whether they get kicked out of the end zone and get touchbacks. So, he’s been an integral part of kind of how we prepare for some of these teams,” said Hawk head coach Houston Guy.

To vote for Pierce, click here. If Pierce is one of the top two finishers, he will then be up for the All-Texas 3A Team.