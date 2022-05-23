SAN ANGELO, TX. — Wall’s Jacob Richardson won’t have to drive far to move into his dorm once his freshman year begins next fall, as Richardson signed with Angelo State Monday afternoon.

Richardson, a multi-sport athlete at Wall, put pen to paper to continue his academic career, and play basketball at Angelo State under new head coach Vinay Patel.

“I grew up a lot here, and in three years it really brought me together here and being able to play somewhere that I am going to be at the start of a new program. It’s always something I’ve wanted to do and I finally get too and fulfill that part of my dream. The amount of people that were around me and supporting me meant a lot and then Coach Patel coming to me and saying I want you to be the first part in the change in culture here and it meant a lot that he wasn’t just getting me for my athletic career, but also for my good character and being a good sport,” said Richardson.