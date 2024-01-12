SAN ANGELO, — The Concho Valley’s winningest coach is out after 17 seasons as Wall Hawk football head coach Houston Guy informed the team he would not be returning on Thursday afternoon.

Guy posted an impressive 167-49 overall record, including a trip to the state title game back in 2013, leading the Hawks to 14 winning seasons and 11 seasons of double-digit wins including the last two years making it to the regional finals.

Guy also spent time as an assistant coach at Valley View, Winters, and Christoval, but spent 28 years at Wall including the last 24 years inside the Hawk football program.

Wall ISD superintendent Russell Dacy told KLST Sports that an official resignation and more information about this will be provided next week.

Dacy provided a statement to KLST Sports Director Ryan Compeau saying, “On behalf of Wall ISD, I’d like to thank Coach Houston Guy for his leadership and commitment to the Wall Hawk football program. Coach Guy has without question influenced the lives of so many of the young men that played for him.”

Guy also provided KLST Sports with a statement on this news saying, “I’ve been blessed to be a part of a great community the last 24 years. I appreciate everything they have done for my family and couldn’t have asked for a better place to raise my kids.”

