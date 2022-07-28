SAN ANGELO, TX. — Wall’s Everson Armstrong has committed to play basketball for Angelo State University, Hawk senior announced on social media Thursday.

Armstrong becomes the second Hawk to announce he will be staying close to home, and play under new Ram head basketball coach, as back in May, Jacob Richardson signed with ASU this fall.

Armstrong will hope to have a breakout senior season after a handful of injuries that kept him sidelined, and continue the Hawks streak of consecutive district titles, that currently sits at eight.

“I mean it’s completely worth it because at the end of the day this is what it’s all about. Free education, being able to play at the next level. When I was little, coming to watch games and being like this is the Super Bowl of arenas in here and I’m little watching these massive grown men over here slam dunking and shooting shots and I’m like that’s what I wanna be right there. Then knowing that I’m going to be the next generation of that, is you can’t even put words into what it’s like to be in your hometown,” said Armstrong.