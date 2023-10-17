SAN ANGELO, TX. — Two weeks after his teammate announced he was furthering his baseball career at the collegiate level, Wall Hawks’ Dylan Gidney has announced he has committed to Drury University.

A third and first basemen currently for the Hawk baseball program, Gidney will continue his athletic career as a third baseman and pitcher for the Panthers in Springfield, MO., a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, Gidney is excited about this next opportunity.

“It was a no-doubter for me. There were some smaller schools in Texas that I was looking at, but Springfield and Drury got my attention the most and they were the biggest school. They offered me a great opportunity and I love the coaches and players and I have family up there too so it all fit together pretty well,” said Gidney.