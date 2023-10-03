SAN ANGELO, TX. — Wall baseball player Augden Hallmark took to social media Monday night to announce that he will further his athletic and academic career at Midland College.

Hallmark, a middle infielder and pitcher for the Hawks, will be a pitcher for the Chaps once his senior year is wrapped up after the spring.

“The biggest thing that stood out to me was the coaches and their philosophies. They get a lot of their players to the next level and that’s what I intend to do I know several guys that have gone to Midland College and they seem to really enjoy it,” said Hallmark.

Augden says that this decision is a big sigh of relief and now he can focus on school, his basketball season, and then once baseball begins in the spring.

“Another key was how close it was to home and how I could come down and visit my parents and my entire family and friends whenever I get the chance and it’s a big relief now,” added Hallmark.