SAN ANGELO, TX. — Wall’s Everson Armstrong and Kamryn Williams put pen to paper Tuesday afternoon in front of friends, family and the community of Wall, signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at Angelo State University.

Williams, who broke multiple records in the green and white for the Lady Hawks volleyball team, including the all-time kill leader, and a program record of kills in a single season will be playing volleyball for the Belles starting next fall under head coach Chuck Waddington.

“Committing and then finally signing is a lot of weight off your shoulders and you’re in it there’s not a lot of pressure behind the recruiting process anymore and we get to enjoy the rest of our sports, basketball and track but now I have something to look forward to after high school,” said Williams.

Armstrong, who has battled injuries during his career at Wall, has taken every bump in the road and come back even stronger to get to this point of continuing his career. Despite missing much of his junior season, Everson returned to the court, helping his team win a district title, and being named district offensive MVP.

“Today means a lot to me. First off I’m signing to play college basketball so I know for sure it’s going to be set in stone that I’m not going to be done after high school but I have four more years to play basketball afterwards and that just means a lot to me because basketball has always been a big part of my life,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong will look to continue the dominance on the hardwood for the Hawks, winners of eight straight district titles, including the last two under current head coach Travis Dawson.