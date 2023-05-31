SAN ANGELO, Texas — The tenth-ranked Wall Hawks are heading back to the 3A Region One finals for the first time since the 2017 season. They are meeting up with their region-one rivals, the fifth-ranked Brock Eagles.

“Just you know, this has become a very big rivalry between these two schools, between the two baseball programs. Since 2017, it’s either been Wall or Brock that’s won the region, to represent region one in the state championships,” said Hawks head coach Jason Schniers. “They’ve been at the state tournament the last two years. You know, they have that experience with their team, we understand they probably have the upper hand right now just as far as that experience and the knowledge of the game from those two years, but we’re going to give it a shot and see if we can’t take that over and take over region one again.”

School is out for the summer, but the season continues on as the Hawks look toward this week’s matchup against Brock focusing on their game plan.

“It’s really cool playing in the summer when school is out because you got to keep our minds right on the game and don’t let anything distract us. Probably more velocity that we’ve seen than in other games,” said Hawks sophomore left-fielder Garren Wiggins.

The road to the state championship has been nothing short of a dogfight for the Hawks. From weather delays and game changes to having to fight back in a series, this team has shown time and time again that they are here to win.

“Our backs were against the wall and these kids dug deep. They found a way to get it done in game two and then that carried over into game three,” said Schniers. “You know, I never question these kids want or their desire, they’re willingness to compete and give everything they’ve got. You know, we had a bad game one, that happens and that’s kind of why we play a series and they dug deep and they did whatever it took to play for one another and make sure their season didn’t come to an end.”

The Hawks head to Abilene Christian University to take on the Brock Eagles in the Class 3A Region One Regional Finals. The first pitch for game one will be Thursday, June 1st at 7:00 p.m., with game two following, Friday, June 2nd at 4:00 p.m. If necessary, game three will be played Saturday, June 3rd at 4:00 p.m.