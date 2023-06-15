SAN ANGELO, TX— Wall High School hosted their last summer girls’ basketball camp of the week.

There were 150 campers present with age groups ranging from second to ninth graders. The girls learned dribbling, footwork, shooting, and passing. Along with fundamentals, they also learned the importance of teamwork and playing for one another.

“For our younger camps, we work fundamentals. We work on ball handling, shooting, and passing. The fundamental basketball principles that the little ones need to know. When we get to the older groups, sixth through about ninth, we work more competition. We work on individual skills and going to the basket with different moves. That’s how we differ with different age groups,” said JV girl’s basketball coach Emmy Phillips.

“We try to bond at camp and throughout the groups. We have four different grade levels. They get to know each other, and maybe they wouldn’t get to know each other for three years if they didn’t come to camps. It’s just neat for them to be able to spend this time in the summer,” said head coach Jerry McSherry.

If you or someone you know wants to participate in the future, registration opens in April every year, and you can visit wallisd.net to enroll.