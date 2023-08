SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks hosted Midland Christian on Friday evening for a pre-season scrimmage to get both teams prepared for the upcoming season that starts next week.

Wall is predicted to capture that first-place finish in District 2-3A this year yet again with a strong and tough defense, and an explosive offense.

The Hawks will officially kick off their 2023 season on Friday, August 25th at 7:00, hosting the Eastland Mavericks.