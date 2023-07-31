SAN ANGELO, Texas — Monday morning officially marked the start of football season in the Concho Valley with the kick-off of two-a-day football practice.

The Wall Hawks were out on the turf bright; and early on Monday, taking advantage of the cooler weather before the heat settled in.

After a steller 2022-2023 season where the Hawks found themselves going undefeated in district play with only two losses on the season, claiming that District 2-3A title, only to fall in the 3A Regional Finals, it’s easy to say that the sky is the limit for these Hawks.

“We want to, one, get better each practice. As we go, you know, we know there’s going to be days when you leave the field, and you feel like you’re beating your head against the wall, but it’s one of those things where we are going to see these kids get better every practice,” said Hawks head coach, Houston Guy. “They’re a very smart group of kids, they’re a very mature group, they’re seasoned, they’ve played a lot of ball games, so our expectations every day is to just get better.”

The Hawks did graduate a few starting seniors with the Class of ’23 but for the most part, they are coming back with the experience and skill to give them a good chance at being the front runners yet again in District 2-3A.

“The energy is great, we are all together. We’re a good team, we’ve been together a while, so I’m feeling confident and really ready and I’m waiting for that defense to really come together,” said Hawks senior defensive end, Logan Thomas.

“Well it’s good seeing everyone back together after summer, a lot of us have been away from each other doing different things and the locker room this morning was real exciting, everyone’s real excited to get back out here and play some football,” said Hawks junior quarterback, Gunnar Dillard.

The Hawks kick off their regular season action at home against Eastland on August 25th at 7:00 p.m.