SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks are State Bound after taking down the fifth-ranked Brock Eagles in two games to advance to the State Semi-Finals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

The tenth-ranked Hawks are one of four final teams in the state tournament, playing alongside, #12 Maypearl, #8 Boyd, and the number-one team in the state, the London Pirates. But having two back-to-back dogfights in #9 Bushland and #5 Brock, the Hawks are confident going into the single elimination game against the defending state champions.

“Game one against Bushland, our backs were against the wall and even into parts of game two of Bushland series, you know, if it wasn’t for that one big inning that kind of, that might have been our season and these kids found a way to get it done and since that inning of that game, our kids have been playing with a lot of confidence so we’re hoping that confidence will continue rolling into Dell Diamond on Friday against London and you know, we’re excited to be there and what a great opponent, like I said earlier, the defending state champion, let’s get after it,” said Hawks head coach, Jason Schniers.

The Conference 3A State Semi-finals starts Friday, June 9th over in Round Rock, Texas at Dell Diamond. Boyd vs Maypearl will start things off at 9:00 a.m., and the #10 Hawks and #1 Pirates will meet for their first pitch at 12:00 p.m. in a single elimination game.