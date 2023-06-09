SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks are State Bound after taking down #5 Brock in the Regional Finals, but it’s been no easy journey to get to the 3A State Tournament.

“Game one against Bushland, our backs were against the wall and even into parts of game two of Bushland series, you know, if it wasn’t for that one big inning that kind of, that might have been our season and these kids found a way to get it done and since that inning of that game, our kids have been playing with a lot of confidence so we’re hoping that confidence will continue rolling into Dell Diamond on Friday against London and you know, we’re excited to be there,” said Hawks head coach Jason Schniers.

But the Hawks aren’t going into this matchup unprepared. They have taken down two top 3A teams in back-to-back weeks giving them the confidence to take on the top team in the state.

“It definitely does because Brock is definitely a lot like London and we’re a lot like both teams and it kind of just helps us and gives us more motivation and confidence going into the game against London,” Hawks junior shortstop, Augden Hallmark said. “Really just play solid defense like we did against Brock. I mean, we had zero errors against Brock and we just got to do that again and we just got to hit like we have been and that’s really it.”

Making it to the state tournament is an accomplishment in itself, and head coach Jason Schniers knows what this team needs to do to win, but wants these athletes to understand, this is all about them.

“They have worked towards this goal, they have achieved a goal, and we want to celebrate them and so, yes, we still understand we got a big game Friday to play and then hopefully on Saturday but we want to celebrate these kids and truly let them understand the impact that they’ve made on the community and across the state. You know, it’s about these kids,” said Schniers.

The Conference 3A State Semi-finals start Friday, June 9th over in Round Rock, Texas at Dell Diamond. Boyd vs Maypearl will start things off at 9:00 a.m., and the #10 Hawks and #1 Pirates will meet for their first pitch at 12:00 p.m. in a single elimination game. Winners of both games will then meet Saturday in the 3A State Championship at Dell Diamond, starting at 9:00 a.m.