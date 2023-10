SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Lady Hawks traveled to Bronte Saturday evening, to take on the Clyde Lady Bulldogs in a District 6-3A seeding game heading into the playoffs.

Clyde would defeat Wall in four sets, with the Lady Hawks winning set three. 17-25, 25-27, 25-16, 22-25.

Wall will now face Llano in the Bi-District round, Monday at 7:30 p.m., at Brownwood high school.