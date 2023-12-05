SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks and Lady Hawks basketball program hit the road to take on the Miles Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs in a Tuesday night matchup.

Both teams would jump out to tremendous leads making it hard for Miles to close the gap in the end.

The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Bulldogs 41-29 and the Hawks defeated the Bulldogs 73-34.

Both teams are back in action with the Hawks participating in the Glen Rose Tournament starting December 7th, and the girls will take on Jim Ned on the road, December 12th.

Both the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday, December 8th in the Sonora Tournament.