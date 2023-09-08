SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks hit the road to take on their rivals, Jim Ned.
The Hawks would fall in this one, a close battle 17-14, and will be back in action next Friday at home against Peaster.
by: Shelbie Rhodes
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks hit the road to take on their rivals, Jim Ned.
The Hawks would fall in this one, a close battle 17-14, and will be back in action next Friday at home against Peaster.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>