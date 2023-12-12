SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks hosted the Lake View Chiefs in an all-Concho Valley Tuesday night matchup.
The Hawks down the Chiefs confidently at home 62-42 and now look toward the Early Longhorns on the road Friday at 5:00 p.m.
by: Shelbie Rhodes
