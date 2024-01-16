SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #8 ranked Wall Lady Hawks hosted the #2 ranked Jim Ned Lady Indians in a rematch from their first district matchup that saw the Lady Hawks fall 55-49 in early December.

The Lady Hawks struggled not only on offense but with rebounds that let the Lady Indians capitalize off multiple missed shots, turning them into points. The #2 ranked Jim Ned Lady Indians defeated the Lady Hawks in Wall 51-27 in their second District 6-3A matchup.

On the other side of things, the #20 ranked, top team in District 6-3A, Hawks’ went into this matchup undefeated in district play, taking on the second team in District 6-3A for their first matchup of the 2023-2024 season.

The Hawks would start the game with a Logan Thomas spin move in the paint to put Wall on the board. Jim Ned would keep things tight all through the first half.

The Indians would take a one-point lead, 29-28 heading into halftime.

And this is where the madness continued. The Hawks would take the lead and end the third quarter, 47-44 over the Indians, with a whole quarter left to play.

With a minute left in this one and the Hawks leading 55-51, Jim Ned would close the gap, with only 15 seconds left, Wall leading by only two.

Now, 15 seconds is still plenty of time on the clock. The Hawks would get the ball with three seconds left on the clock, leading over the Indians 58-56.

The #20 Wall Hawks do it, coming out on top over District 6-3A rivals, the Jim Ned Indians, winning 60-56 for their first matchup of the 2023-2024 season. They now turn their attention to the Grape Creek Eagles, who they will welcome to Wall on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.