SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 2023 season came to an end Friday night for the eighth-ranked Wall Hawks in the Class 3A Division II Region I Final at the hands of second-ranked Canadian, the Wildcats topping the Hawks 31-12.

The Hawks found themselves in a 24-0 deficit into the second half before Quarterback Gunnar Dillard got Wall on the board in the fourth.

Later in the fourth, Dillard would find Kellan Oliver for an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-12.

Wall finishes the season with an 11-3 record.