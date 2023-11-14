SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Lady Hawks hosted the Abilene Wylie Lady Bulldogs in their third game, looking to extend their winning streak to three.

The Lady Hawks would get things started with a pass over to Kathrine Lewis in the corner, taking a side step, setting up, and swishing the ball off a jumper to put Wall on the board first.

Abilene Wylie didn’t just give this one to them, up against a tough defensive team early on, Brylyn Watts would get the corner pass at the top of the key, sinking in the three-ball to extend the Lady Hawks’ lead.

The Lady Hawks excelled early on with offensive rebound, Scarlett Wymore would send a chucking pass back over to Watts, and a copy-and-paste play from the one before, a three ball falling like it easy.

About a minute before the half, Watts would get inbound, tossing it down the court to Lewis, only having one girl to beat, but she won’t even take the driving lane, from the top of the key, sinking in a three-ball.

The Lady Hawks take this one over Abilene Wylie 42-38 and move to 3-0 on the season and will be back in action on the road Friday, November 17th against the Liberty Patriots in Lubbock.