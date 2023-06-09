SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks (35-6) are heading to the 3A State Championship game after taking down the top-ranked team in the state, the London Pirates (32-4) 5 to 1 this afternoon.

The Hawks now advance to the 3A State Championship game for the first time since 2019.

They will take on #8 Boyd (39-5) who defeated #12 Maypearl (30-10) in the Semi-Final round this morning. The Hawks and the Yellowjackets will meet up tomorrow, Saturday, June 10th with the first pitch at 9:00 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.