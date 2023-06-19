SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks closed out their tremendous 2023 season at the 3A State Championship for the first time since 2019.

“The kids never gave up and they competed all year long,” said 2023 Wall baseball head coach, Jason Schniers.

That is Jason Schniers favorite memory from this 2023 Wall Baseball team, ending the year with a 35-7-1 record and the number two team in the state. As Schniers heads into retirement, he has finally gotten the time to look back at what this team did this season.

“As you look back and kind of see what this team did, it was a very special season for us, and can’t be more proud of the way the kids competed all year long and so, excited about this season, to be number two in the state, that’s a very good accomplishment for any program,” said Schniers.

But throughout all of the accomplishments, this team has seen this season, making it all the way to the 3A State Championship game, the Hawks are going into next season with the same energy they had this year, but under a new head honcho.

“The kids are resilient and anytime there is change, they’ll handle it. We kind of have built the program and put it into the right path and these kids now know what it takes to get to that point again, you know and I feel like they’re going to be hungrier next year to get back to that point and finish off what they started,” said Schniers.

The now former Wall Hawks head coach says next season will be a little different but, he has no doubt that this team can make it back next year, and he will be in the stands to cheer them on – This time, as just a Hawks fan.

“For it all to just kind of close that quickly, you know it’s a very sad thing,” said Schniers.