SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #4 ranked Wall Hawks are coming off their much-needed week five bi-week ahead of their road match-up against the Mason Punchers.

The Hawks are sitting at 3-1 on the season with their lone loss coming from a close week three loss against Jim Ned 17-14 in overtime.

“It’s one of those things, they’re a very good football club and they are well coached,” said Hawks head coach Houston Guy. “They have a very explosive offense, a defense that flies to the football, we got to do a good job of getting first downs, moving the sticks offensively keep their offense off the field, and get first downs.”

“Every Bi-Week is nice because you’re dinged up, you’re bruised, and you really don’t get time to recover from all that so when you get a bi-week you take advantage of that and it’s nice. We just need to focus on playing how we play, you know, we’re a good football team and we know it but we can’t get too full of ourselves and it’s been a minute since we played in Mason and I’m ready for it,” said Hawks senior defensive end Logan Thomas.

The Punchers are entering this match-up with a huge 5-0 undefeated record.

Kickoff for this one is at 7:00 p.m. over in Mason at the Puncher Dome.