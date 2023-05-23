SAN ANGELO, Texas — The tenth-ranked Wall Hawks took down Blanco in a three-game series, turned one-game series due to weather this past weekend to claim the title of Regional Quarter-Final Champs. This week they turn their attention to the ninth-ranked Bushland Falcons.

“Good teams handle adversity, which we saw Friday night and I consider ourselves to be a pretty good team and so we’ve done a really good job so far, at this point at not letting the outside things really distract us and it’s a busy week for us. We’ve got graduation, project graduation, different things like that going on and I’ve told the kids, the team that can handle those situations and don’t let distractions get in the way this week has a better chance at winning. So, we’re staying focused on what we’re doing and hopefully, we’re ready to go Friday and Saturday,” said Hawks head coach Jason Schniers.

The Wall Hawks will make the short trip over to Lubbock Cooper high school and take on Bushland in a three-game series, starting Friday, May 26th at 5:30 p.m., with game two set for noon on May 27th. If needed game three will be played 30 minutes following game two.