SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #10 ranked Wall Hawks have been dominating on the diamond all season long, making it to the area round of the Texas high school playoffs, where they will take on Bowie.

The Hawks fell to Bowie last year and were knocked out of the playoffs, so they are going into this match-up determined.

“We lost to them last year, they knocked us out. I think we’re just trying to get back at them, play our game, just keep going through playoffs,” said junior pitcher, Kirkland Pritz. “I definitely think we can come back from any situation. They definitely have some good pitchers from last year, I think one stayed and I heard they have some good freshmen coming in so we’re definitely going to be trying to get them.”

While they have to keep an eye on those returning pitchers, they also have to focus on the defensive side, ensuring they aren’t making errors and keeping Bowie off-balanced at the plate, while still playing their normal Wall baseball.

“Mostly staying to the same game plan, we just got to communication, we gotta get the sticks rolling again. I feel we mostly have seen their hitting, they’ve got three, four, five guys who are pretty good so we gotta try and keep them off-balanced,” said freshman outfielder, Kellen Oliver.

#10 Hawks will take on the Bowie Jackrabbits in the 3A Area Championship at Glen Rose High School in a best two-of-three series starting Friday, May 12th at 7:00 p.m., with game two on Saturday, which will be followed by game three if necessary.