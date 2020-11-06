WALL — Wall bounced back with a dominant all-around performance in a 36-6 win over Clyde last week and took over sole possession of second place in 3-3A Division I.
Now with one game remaining the Hawks (6-3, 3-1 in district) can lock up the two seed and head into the postseason with a spark with a victory over Early on Friday.
Hear what head coach Houston Guy and junior quarterback Gabe Haskins had to say about their performance in the video above.
Wall trying to carry momentum into postseason
