Wall trying to carry momentum into postseason

CHRISTOVAL -- No. 8 Christoval has never won an outright district championship since moving to 11-man football in 1994.

The Cougars (8-1, 4-0) have won two district titles, one in 2007 and the other in 2018, but never been the sole champs.

Christoval has already clinched a share of the 14-2A Division II district title and with a win over Miles on Friday, could make program history.

Hear what senior quarterback Brayden Wilcox, junior receiver Beau Jolly, and junior running back Josh Fava had to say about their season and the potential accomplishment in the video above.