SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wall ISD has announced that before next Friday’s game between Wall and Jim Ned, there will be a special ceremony as Hawk Stadium will be renamed Clayton Weishuhn Field.

Weishuhn, who was tragically killed in a car crash back in April, was a standout when he wore the green and white from 1974-1977. Following his days in Wall, he would play for Angelo State where he was a two-time All-American linebacker and member of the Rams’ 1978 NAIA National Championship team.

The Wall community and family will hold a special ceremony prior to kick-off next Friday to mark the stadium’s new name.