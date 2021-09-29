Wall set for ‘physical’ battle against No. 2 Shiner

SAN ANGELO-- Lake View picked up its first win of the season with a 35-0 shutout against Brownfield last week.

The Chiefs (1-4) were finally able to add a positive to their win column after four weeks of battling in close games.

Lake View's offense limited mistakes and racked up nearly 300 yards of total offense while holding the Cubs to under 200 total yards.

Now the Chiefs turn their attention to Fabens, a team the program has won all three of their matchups against. Lake View plays the Wildcats for a fourth straight year at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium for homecoming.