WALL– Entering this season there were several people with low expectations for perennial powerhouse Wall.
Despite the lack of attention, the Hawks (2-1) and their three returning starters are just one touchdown in a double-overtime loss against Cisco from an undefeated record.
Now with one non-district game remaining Wall will face arguably its toughest task of the season. The Hawks face No. 2 and reigning 2A Divison I state champs Shiner at 7 p.m Friday at Battlin’ Billie Stadium in Fredericksburg.
Wall set for ‘physical’ battle against No. 2 Shiner
WALL– Entering this season there were several people with low expectations for perennial powerhouse Wall.