Wall set for another challenging non-district matchup

Sweetwater vs Lake View, 7 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium

For the second consecutive year, Lake View is 2-0 to start a season. It hasn't come without a challenge. Last week the Chiefs managed to score 22 unanswered points in their 44-41 comeback win over Pecos. Senior quarterback Albert Rodriguez led the charge throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns, while senior receiver and defensive back Austin Bandy caught two touchdowns and secured their win with a late interception. Now they'll look to put that emotional win in the rearview and continue to show signs of improvement under head coach Hector Guevara in their matchup against Sweetwater. This game was close to not happening. The Mustangs have been dealing with Covid-19 related issues for the past week. It started with Jim Ned canceling its matchup with the program. In a scramble to find another opponent, Sweetwater was able to schedule Brownsboro but then had to cancel the game because the Mustangs had to quarantine players. Lake View then announced it needed another Week 3 opponent, but after all the runaround, the game will go on. According to Brandon McAuliffe with Big Country Preps, the Mustangs will have nine starters sitting out of this week's contest. All from a defense that gave up 535 total yards of offense in their lone game of the season against Stephenville, where they lost 58-32. Lake View's Guevara said earlier this week that both teams are very similar offensively. The Chiefs have relied heavily on their passing attack so far this season, but this week's game could come down to which team can run the football effectively while stopping the other's ground game. If the Chiefs are successful, then they could walk out of homecoming with back to back years with a 3-0 record.