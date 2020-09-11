Wall High School — Team Scores

Wall set for another challenging non-district matchup

WALL — Wall is no stranger to scheduling hard non-district opponents.

Last week the Hawks (2-0) knocked off 2A Division I No. 4 ranked Cisco team, 35-10 and defeated former 3A Division II No. 9 Eastland 38-3 in Week 1.

Now for a third consecutive week, they will face a tough opponent when San Antonio Cornerstone comes to town.

The Warriors have three star recruit and Arkansas commit Lucas Coley starting at quarterback and multiple former Converse Judson players scattered across their roster.

Wall faces Cornerstone at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hawk Stadium.

