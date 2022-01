WALL– Wall outscored Grape Creek to win 61-16 in their district opener Tuesday Night.



Up Next: The Hawks are now 1-0 in district play and will travel to take on Jim Ned Friday, January 7 at 7:45 P.M.



The Eagles are now 0-1 in district play and will look to get their first district win at home as they host Merkle Friday, January 7 at 8:00 P.M.