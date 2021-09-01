Wall preparing for tough task

WALL– The Wall Hawks are preparing to face a tough opponent in week two. The Hawks will travel to Cisco to face the Lobos.
Cisco has six starters back on both sides of the ball. 17 total lettermen and are the 5th ranked team in 2A Division one. The Lobos are also in the discussion as early state title contenders.
It will be a stout challenge for the young hawks who came from behind to beat Eastland 28-21 last week.
This matchup is a familiar one for head coach Houston guy and his staff with the common theme for the winner of this matchup being physicality.
