Wall prepares for powerhouse matchup

WALL– The Wall Hawks will travel to Mason to face the Punchers in week four of high school football.
Wall has won the past two meetings including their victory over mason at the famed puncher dome in 2019 that ended the punchers decade home winning streak.
This season Wall comes in with a 1-1 record while Mason is the 6th ranked team in 2A Division 1 and is 3-0.
Kick-off is set for Friday, September 17 at 7:30 P.M.
Hear what Wall’s Head Coach Houston Guy had to say going into week 4.
