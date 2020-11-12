WALL — Wall is making its 12 straight playoff appearance and coming off a 19-7 win over Early to wrap up its season.
The Hawks (7-3) are taking on Boyd for the second consecutive year in the bi-district round.
Hear what Wall head coach Houston Guy had to say about their focus leading up to the game in the video above.
The Hawks face Boyd at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lion Stadium in Dublin.
Wall looking to ‘focus up’ against Boyd
