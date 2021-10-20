Wall looking to continue district dominance after loss to No. 1 Jim Ned

WALL– In the last decade Wall has lost only three district games. At one point the Hawks were on a 43 game district winning streak before Jim Ned ended it last season.
The Hawks (3-3 overall, 1-1 in District 3-3A Div. I) fell against the number one team in 3A Division I and reigning state champs Indians 37-20 last week.
Despite the loss, Wall is still 53-3 over that span. Now the Hawks are in regroup mode and looking to bounce back against Breckenridge with three district games remaining.
Wall goes on the road to face Breckenridge at 7 p.m. Friday at Buckaroo Stadium.
