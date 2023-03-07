SAN ANGELO, TX — The Wall Hawks are coming off their first state title last year in hopes of continuing their dominance in the 2023 Texas Tennis Coaches Association 3A and Under State Team Championships beginning March 10th in Waco.

Head coach Coby Velez is in his fifth season and with a young squad this year, the confidence level is carrying onto this season.

“Last year was absolutely amazing it was a special year. We didn’t think we could do it last year but we finally overcame that big step. It was a great year but we are looking forward to doing it again this year,” said senior Payne Smith.

“Going into this we have everything that we need. We just need to focus on practicing the things we know and just be super polished before we get there because we have all the tools we need to win it,” said junior Avery Jameson.

Wall will face Iowa Park in the round of 16 Friday at 8 a.m.