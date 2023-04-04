SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Lady Hawks golf team is closing out the last round of district on Wednesday, with their eyes set on Regionals, and then that state championship title.

“I’m kind of excited to see what they do tomorrow,” said head coach Rob Londerholm. “You know, they’re two-time defending state champions and you know, the second round of our district is tomorrow, but right now they’re sitting about 40 strokes ahead, team-wise.”

Senior Lady Hawk, Shay West, was a part of the state championship team last year and says it’s one of the team’s goals to get the dynasty.

“It was great to win state last year but I want to come back and I want to defend my title before I go off to college,” said Shay West. “My team for Wall, in general, that would be amazing because three wins in a row, that’s called a dynasty, and they haven’t had a dynasty in a very long time in girls’ golf so it’d be great if our team could be the one to do that.”

Wall will close out round two of district, Wednesday afternoon, and prepare for Regionals coming up on April 19th and 20th at Shady Oaks golf course, in Baird, Texas.