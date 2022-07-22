SAN ANGELO, TX — Former Wall Hawk standout pitcher Luke Young was drafted in the 11th round by the Washington Nationals earlier this week in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

“I’ve dreamed of it since I was a kid, and it’s just what I wanted my whole life really,” said Luke.

Luke played at Midland College and in November, and signed a division one deal with Oklahoma State but decided to take the professional route. Throughout that time, he had an entire support system every step of the way.

“The coaches are amazing, you know they came whenever I came and signed for Oklahoma State, they came for this. They come for everything and it’s just a great atmosphere in the world really,” said Luke.

He will be leaving for West Palm, Florida on Sunday to begin his journey. His father Jeff Young is proud of the athlete he has become, but also the man he is today.

“When I showed up home for work, he was begging to go to the field and go throw. So, I mean it was just, you knew he was a different individual,” said Jeff.

With this next step in Luke’s career, his family and friends were able to wish him luck and be able to celebrate this achievement.

“It’s been amazing and just seeing everybody that shows up today and showed up at my Oklahoma State signing, just all of that has been really great,” said Luke.