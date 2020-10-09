WALL — Wall played all quality opponents in its tough non-district schedule.
The Hawks (3-2) suffered two losses, both against powerhouse private schools. Most recently in Week 5 against Midland Christian.
Hear what Wall head coach Houston Guy had to say about that and what it did for the team entering district in the video above.
Wall faces TLCA in a District 3-3A Div. I contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lake View Stadium.
Wall battled tested heading into district
WALL — Wall played all quality opponents in its tough non-district schedule.