SAN ANGELO, TX. — Wall senior baseball players Dylan Gidney, and Augden Hallmark signed their national letters of intent on Thursday.

Gidney, currently a first baseman for the Hawks, signed with Drury University Thursday, a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Once he begins with the Panthers, Gideny will continue his athletic career as a pitcher and third baseman.

Hallmark, currently a middle infielder and pitcher for the Hawks, signed close to home on Thursday, as he will head to Midland College when he wraps up his senior year. Once his time begins with the Chaps, Hallmark will be a pitcher for the program.