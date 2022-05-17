SAN ANGELO, TX. — It’s a different year, but once again the Wall baseball team is making yet another run to claiming another baseball state title.

The Hawks, who won a gritty two-game series against Jacksboro over the weekend, got in some work Tuesday afternoon, trying to beat the heat, but be ready for their Regional Quarterfinal series with Bowie that begins Thursday at Hardin-Simmons University.

Although the team may be younger than teams in the previous years, they’ve stepped up to challenge to help guide the Hawks to where they are now.

“We are at one of those point in times in our program where we needed some young guys to step up and in order to keep doing what we’ve been doing in the past that’s exactly what they have had to do and they’ve done it and taken on the task and have done it at a high level,” said Hawk head coach Jason Schniers.

“We have great coaches, we have great fans that support us, great chemistry around the team and we can always come home and see these great fans supporting us every time. It would be great to win a state title, especially as young as we are and it would be great to do that for our seniors,” said Hawk sophomore catcher Will Scherr.

The Hawks and Jackrabbits get their Regional Quarterfinal series underway Thursday night at 7:30 at Hardin-Simmons. Game two will be Saturday at 5 p.m., back at HSU with the third game, if needed, to follow 30 minutes later.